Man running from officers fatally struck by vehicle on I-80 west of Lincoln

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle in which officers found narcotics after a traffic stop in eastern Nebraska died when he ran into traffic.

The stop occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday, about 10 miles west of Lincoln on Interstate 80. Authorities say that after the drugs were found during a search, the man fled across eastbound lanes.

He was hit by a passenger vehicle heading west in the westbound lanes.

The man was pronounced dead at Seward Memorial Hospital. His name hasn't been released. Authorities say his vehicle had Illinois plates.