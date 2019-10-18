Suspicious death investigation underway after man reports assault, dies at hospital

Lincoln Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man reported an assault, was taken to the hospital, and later died.

LPD said on October 11 around 8:30 p.m., Jonathan Olson, 44, was taken to the hospital after calling 911 to say he was assaulted at 4944 Fremont Street.

Olson died at the hospital on Wednesday, police said.

According to a public Lincoln Police report, Olson was "hit in the head/medical operation needed."

Lincoln Police said an autopsy has been scheduled for Olson, and that no arrests have been made.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing.

1011 NOW was made aware of the situation from a viewer submitted tip on Friday morning.

