A metro man has been released from custody. He was arrested Tuesday for what was at least his 6th DUI.

Andre Graves was released from Sarpy County Jail this morning. He was also booked on assault and resisting arrest charges.

Graves was arrested for his fifth DUI back in May of last year. In that case, he allegedly assaulted a woman, took off in her car, and refused to take a breathalyzer once he was caught.