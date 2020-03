Fire officials are working to figure out the cause of an overnight house fire in the metro.

Several different fire departments arrived at the scene near the 13th and Neptune Dr. in Carter Lake around midnight.

Officials say when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Those flames were knocked out shortly after.

An elderly man was in the house at the time of the fire, he was able to make it out safely. The man refused to be taken to the hospital.