Man pleads guilty in connection to Topeka triple-homicide

The fifth of five defendants charged with killing three people in Topeka has pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case.

Shane Andrew Mays, 22, pleaded Thursday to attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

WIBW reports prosecutors said the three victims were killed in March 2017 after an unproven rape allegation against 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt.

Prosecutors say Mays was given a chance to survive if he helped to kill Leavitt, his best friend. He put a bag over Leavitt's head and held him down until another man killed Leavitt.

Mays walked to the police station and reported the deaths.