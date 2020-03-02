Man pinned under vehicle, life-flighted to UNMC

An eastern Nebraska man was life-flighted to UNMC on Sunday after he became pinned under a vehicle he was working on.

The Cass County Sherriff’s Office said emergency crews responded to 125 Depot Street in Louisville on reports of a man who was pinned under a car.

CCSO said they learned Guy Carriger, 46, of Louisville, was changing the oil in a vehicle in his driveway when the jack slipped out of place, pinning him underneath the vehicle.

A juvenile was at home at the time, and after hearing Carriger call for help, they ran to a nearby restaurant to contact the police.

Carriger was life-flighted to UNMC and his condition is currently unknown.