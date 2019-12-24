Man killed in single vehicle crash in Omaha Tuesday morning

A man died from a single vehicle wreck at 42nd and Sorensen Parkway early Tuesday morning, according to Omaha Police.

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m.

Omaha Police raced to the scene to find a 2003 Chevy Tahoe with heavy damage and a man deceased.

Investigators determined the driver struck the center median and then over corrected to the right. They said the SUV then left the roadway and struck a retaining wall and came to a rest back in the roadway.

Omaha Police tell 6 News the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver has been identified by authorities as 42-year-old Michael A. Park