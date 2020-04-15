Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Madison

MADISON, Neb. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Nebraska says a 73-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash near Madison.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says in a written release that the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highways 81 and 32.

Investigators say a northbound sport utility vehicle collided with an eastbound car.

Volk says a passenger in the car, later identified as Charlie Kethcart, died at the scene of the crash, while the car's driver was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Volk says two adults and an infant in a car seat inside the SUV were all taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The names of the others involved in the crash have not been released.