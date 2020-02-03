Man killed by fireworks while celebrating Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

Kansas City Police say a man died while trying to ignite fireworks during a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win.

Police say the man tried to light commercial-grade fireworks inside a mortar shell when one of them exploded. It happened shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20. No other details were released.

Police say officers also will be following up on 163 reports of celebratory gunfire from 5:30 p.m. Sunday to early Monday.

A parade to celebrate the Chiefs win is scheduled for Wednesday morning.