Man killed after collision with city snow-clearing machine in Beatrice

A man died after being injured Sunday morning during an accident with a city snow-clearing machine in Beatrice.

The crash happened near 1st and Court streets, near the West Court Street bridge in Beatrice around 2 a.m.

A Southeast Communications dispatch report said a man was pinned in a vehicle and airbags had deployed during the accident.

According to a Beatrice Fire Department spokesman, the man’s westbound vehicle collided head-on with a large City of Beatrice snow-blowing machine that was traveling east, removing ridged snow from Court Street.

The man was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital.