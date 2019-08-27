Man critically injured in crash near Elkhorn has died

A Douglas County man has died after sustaining critical injuries from a crash on 229th and West Center Road that happened Saturday.

Robert C. O'Brien was in the passenger seat of a Chevy Impala stopped eastbound on West Center Road, signaling to turn into a driveway, when the car was rear-ended by a pickup driven by Nicholas Glenning.

When Douglas County Officers arrived, they observed the pickup to be on its side in the middle of the road, and the Impala on the north side of the road, according to a report.

A dog located in the back seat of the Impala died upon impact, according to the report.

O'Brien was critically injured, undergoing life-saving measures, and transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital, where he passed on Aug. 25.

The DCSO Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the accident.

