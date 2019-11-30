Man injured in shooting near 42nd and Binney

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 39-year-old man Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 42nd and Binney around 9:30 a.m.

They found the victim who had suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told investigators that he had been walking in the area when shots were fired from a gray Chevy Impala.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips leading to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.