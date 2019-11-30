Man injured in shooting near 42nd and Binney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 39-year-old man Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 42nd and Binney around 9:30 a.m.
They found the victim who had suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The victim told investigators that he had been walking in the area when shots were fired from a gray Chevy Impala.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.
Anyone providing tips leading to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.