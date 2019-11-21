Man in motorized wheelchair fatally struck crossing Lincoln street

Authorities say a man in a motorized wheelchair crossing a street was fatally struck by a sport utility vehicle on the west side of Lincoln.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the man was not in a crosswalk as he moved south across West O Street and was struck by the westbound SUV. The driver says she didn’t see the man until it was too late. Police say the man was wearing dark clothing without reflective gear.

The man was pronounced dead later at a Lincoln hospital. Police identified him as 75-year-old Donald Gropp, who lived in Lincoln.

The SUV driver’s been identified as 64-year-old Janice Eret.

The accident is being investigated.