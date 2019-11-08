Man in custody identified as suspect in north Omaha shooting

Omaha Police said Friday a man in custody was identified as the suspect in a north Omaha shooting earlier this week.

At 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call about a shooting near 45th and Lafayette streets, according to an OPD report.

Officers said they found the victim suffering from a minor injury, who told them she had been "grazed" at 11 a.m. that day, the report states.

The victim did not request medical attention, according to the report.

Police determined the suspect in this incident, Travis Bennet, 23, was already in custody facing gun charges in a separate incident, the report states. He is being held on charges of possession/receipt/disposal of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.