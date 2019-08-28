Man arrested for grabbing son during altercation, using him as shield

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested a 41-year-old man on Tuesday after he grabbed his 10-year-old son during a struggle with officers and used him as a shield.

LSO said around 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to 14251 Paris Street in Waverly.

John Gall, 41, was contacted at the home, and a physical struggle ensued between him and two deputies.

During the struggle, Gall grabbed his 10-year-old son.

Deputies were eventually able to get Gall into custody, and 1.5 ounces of suspected meth was found inside the home.

Gall's son was not injured.

One of the deputies did sustain an injury to his knee and was treated and released at an area hospital.

Gall was cited and lodged for possession of a control substance with intent to deliver, felony child abuse and resisting arrest.