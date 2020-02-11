Man imprisoned for violent youth center escape in Kearney, other crimes

One of two people who attacked a staff member before escaping the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney more than a year ago has been imprisoned.

Court records say 18-year-old Edward Gonzales was sentenced Friday to five to 10 years in prison for the escape assault and other crimes last year.

Gonzales has said Gonzales and Luke Cuello attacked a center employee on Feb. 24, 2019, when she was bringing Cuello medication he had requested. The two then freed two other teenagers and escaped.

Cuello was sentenced last year to one to six years in prison.