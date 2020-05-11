Man hospitalized after shooting overnight in Omaha

Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after a shooting near N 46th Street and Ames Avenue, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Investigators told 6 News the initial call came out just before midnight Sunday. They said someone shot at a car on Meredith Avenue. Officers blocked off a big chunk of the area for several hours overnight.

Authorities said they have identified a vehicle that they believe could be connected to the shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.