Man hit with baseball bat during robbery in Council Bluffs Sunday

Council Bluffs Police Officers reported to a robbery at the Kwik Stop near 36th Street and Avenue G Sunday.

According to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department, the victim reported a male around the age of 20 entering the business with an aluminum baseball bat. The suspect hit the victim with the bat, demanded money, and then left the business running west of the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask any with information to contact the Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers.

