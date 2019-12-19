Man given probation for theft at Kansas islamic center

A man convicted of stealing between $1,000 and $2,000 from the Islamic Center of Lawrence has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Thirty-two-year-old Amadou Bah was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest in September to burglary. As part of his plea, prosecutors dropped a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor charge.

The Islamic Center was burglarized Aug. 13. Bah was identified through surveillance video, which showed a man using bolt cutters to remove two cash donation boxes and then taking cash from a third box.

Bah’s attorney, Julia Butler, said Bah holds a permanent resident card and was aware the conviction could affect his immigration status.