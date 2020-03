Man gets probation for tossing water on Iowa Rep. King

A Colorado man who threw a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Blake Gibbins, of Lafayette, Colo., had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member of Congress. Gibbins admitted he approached a table at a Fort Dodge restaurant on March 22 last year and threw a cup of water at the Republican.

Gibbins' attorney has said Gibbins' actions were out of character and may have resulted from recent emotional pressure. Gibbins was in Iowa for a family funeral when he approached King, and Gibbins had no criminal history.