Man gets jail, probation for northeast Nebraska crash death

A Stanton man has been given jail time and probation for the crash death of another driver in northeast Nebraska.

Stanton County Court records say 20-year-old Ried Krutz was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail and 18 months of probation. He’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Authorities say a pickup truck driven by Krutz crossed the Nebraska Highway 24 center line on May 6 and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Jim Hoff, of Norfolk. The collision occurred about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of Norfolk.

Hoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Krutz was taken to a Norfolk hospital

