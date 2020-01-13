Man gets 300 days for crash death of farm tractor driver

A man has been given 300 days in jail for running into the rear of a farm tractor and killing its driver in southeast Nebraska.

Gage County District Court records say Troy Smith, 38, of Crete, was sentenced last week. He’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and careless driving.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Smith rear-ended the tractor on U.S. Highway 77 north of Beatrice shortly before 8 p.m. July 1, killing its driver, 82-year-old Robert Snyder Sr.

The tractor was traveling with its hazard lights blinking and a slow traffic sign visible when the crash occurred, investigators said.