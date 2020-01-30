Man gets 2 years for crash death of UNL marching band trumpeter

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- A Lincoln man has been given two years in prison for the crash death of a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band.
A judge on Wednesday also suspended the driver's license of Waltrivelish Watson, 30, for seven years. Watson had pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide.
Prosecutors say Watson was driving a speeding car the night of Oct. 26, 2018, that collided with another vehicle.
The crash killed Tyler Butterfield, a 20-year-old junior and trumpet player in the marching band.