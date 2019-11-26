Man gets 15 years for setting fire that killed grandmother

A Des Moines man has been imprisoned for setting a fire at the house he shared with his grandmother, killing her.

The Des Moines Register reports that 32-year-old Ferid Hodzic was sentenced last month to 15 years. He’d pleaded guilty to arson and involuntary manslaughter.

Court records say he poured gasoline onto combustible items on Jan. 9 and used a lit cigarette to ignite them. His grandmother, Naima Hodzic, was unable to escape the smoke and flames, and firefighters found her near the front door. The 83-year-old was taken to a Des Moines hospital and then flown to an Iowa City hospital, where she died Jan. 25.

Authorities say Ferid Hodzic changed his account of the fire several times, with his final explanation being that he ordered a sweatshirt online and became upset after it arrived because it was the wrong size.