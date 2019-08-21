Man gets 15-month sentence for animal cruelty

Facing up to two years in prison, Shane Palmer, 44, was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court instead to 15 months for animal cruelty.

Palmer was arrested in February after two of his dogs were found dead the month before.

Discarded down a ravine near his home, the pit bulls died of starvation and hypothermia, according to Mark Langan of the Nebraska Humane Society.

"To allow an animal to starve to death is cruel," Judge Retelsdorf said Wednesday.

