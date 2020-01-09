Man found guilty of assaulting protester outside Trump rally in Cincinnati

A jury found a man guilty Thursday of assaulting a protester outside a rally for President Donald Trump in Cincinnati.

Dallas Frazier, 30, was accused of punching Michael Alter, 61, in the face. Frazier was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault.

Cincinnati police said video captured Frazier getting out of the passenger’s seat of a red pickup truck and punching Alter several times in the 200 block of Broadway Street outside U.S. Bank Arena (now called Heritage Bank Center) before the rally began back on Aug. 1, 2019.

At the time, Alter was standing with a group of anti-Trump protesters.

During the day-long trial, the defense and prosecution broke down the video frame by frame to argue their points.

“Never been in a fight in my entire life. Sixty-one-years-old and have never thrown a punch, ever,” Alter said.

He testified that raising his left hand meant “Come on, really? This is really going to happen?”

The defense argued that Alter’s gesture provoked Frazier into a fight.

“Mike Alter stepped toward the road, yanked off his hat, and gestured Mr. Frazier to come on. That was disorderly conduct,” defense attorney Sam Heller said.

An eyewitness who pushed Frazier away from Alter also testified.

“In my mind, the gentleman that was throwing the punches was the aggressor and the gentleman being punched really wasn’t trying to fight anybody,” Dathan Brewer said.

Frazier did not take the stand and declined to comment after the verdict was read.

He faces up to 180 days in jail when he is sentenced on Jan. 17.

