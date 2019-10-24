Man guilty in crash that killed family near mobile home park turn on Highway 30

A man was found guilty Thursday of five counts of motor-vehicle homicide — including one count for the death of an unborn child — for his role in a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three children near a mobile home park entrance along Highway 30 in February.

German Lopez Saenz was in court Thursday facing four counts of motor vehicle homicide, and another charge of motor-vehicle homicide of an unborn child — all Class 1 misdemeanors. But residents in Fremont believe the dangerous intersection played a role.

The jury deliberated 30 minutes before declaring the verdict. Saenz is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 17.

Prosecutors said Saenz was the first domino in a three-car crash on Feb. 2. The crash happened on a turn into the West Lake mobile home park on Highway 30. Saenz’s truck crossed the center line and hit a car killing Maria Menjivar, her unborn child, and three children.

Many say that stretch of road has been dangerous for a long time. People who live in the West Lake mobile home park started a petition, they want the speed limits lowered on the Highway.

So far, nothing has changed.

Brenda Bishop’s son was one of the three teens in the car that was rear-ended by Saenz’s truck. She was in court watching today's proceedings.

“So far, not even a sign has been put up," she said. "There have also been three other accidents in the exact same location — not five deaths, but still five accidents. I have an oldest son and grandchildren that turn into that mobile home park on a daily basis, and any type of sign saying watch for turn traffic — nothing's been done."