Man flees traffic stop while being cuffed near 108th and L streets in Omaha

A man fled a traffic stop Wednesday morning, but not before a Nebraska State Patrol trooper got one cuff on the suspect.

NSP said a trooper initiated a traffic stop at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday near 108th and L streets, and was in the process of taking a suspect into custody, cuffing him, when he was able to get away.

Troopers said they found the vehicle about a minute later at 106th Circle and Madison Street, but the two people in the car took off.

Just after 9 a.m., troopers said they had one man in custody and were searching the area around Applewood Heights for a Hispanic man wearing a blue jacket, no shoes, with one hand in cuffs.