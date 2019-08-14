Man falls from pivot system, found after 10-12 hours

A Merrick County man suffered non-life threatening injuries after sustaining a fall from a pivot system and laying on the ground for 10-12 hours.

According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a missing person in the rural portion of the county.

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was able to locate the man, and it was determined he fell from a pivot system when performing routine maintenance.

Authorities said he was likely on the ground for 10-12 hours before being found.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

