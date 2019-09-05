Man facing felony charges after leaving scene of fatal motorcycle crash

Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies made an arrest Thursday on charges relating to a fatal August crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Michael David Burch, 35, was booked into Sarpy County Jail on Thursday afternoon facing felony charges, including motor-vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a crash. He is also facing reckless driving charges.

The fatal crash involving four vehicles, including a motorcycle, closed Highway 34 and southbound Highway 75 at Fairview Road during the evening commute on Aug. 13.

Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies reported at that time that a vehicle they believed was involved in the crash left the scene, causing the crash to be reported initially as a hit-and-run, but that the driver came back.