Jaron Michael Collins, 28, walked away from the Davenport Work Release Center without permission Monday night and has not returned.

Collins is convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree and other crimes in Scott County, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Collins is a 28-year-old black male, height 5’6”, and weighs 208 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on August 29, 2019, according to the release.