Man drowns while trying to rescue sons from the water at Two Rivers State Rec Area

Authorities with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission say a man drowned at Two Rivers State Recreation Area Saturday.

Emergency teams were called for a water rescue there around noon. A medical helicopter was dispatched.

According to Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game and Parks two boys got swept downstream and were holding onto a log. Their father went in after them and drowned in an attempt to rescue his sons. Both of the children are said to be okay.

Access to the park was shut down while emergency crews responded to the incident.

We'll have additional information as it becomes available.