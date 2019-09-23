Man dies in Fremont grain bin

The body of a man was found after an exhaustive search of a grain bin in Fremont, Nebraska Sunday.

Officials were first alerted about 2 p.m. that the employee of Interstate Commodities, Inc. was missing. Employees suspected the man fell into the grain.

Multiple agencies including the Dodge County sheriff's office and Fremont Firefighters responded and began search efforts.

The man's body was found as first responders drained the grain from below.

Officials worked to notify family members before publicly releasing the man's identity.