Man convicted of sexual assault near University of Nebraska-Kearney campus

A Grand Island man has been convicted of sexual assault in connection with 2019 attack near the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Television station KSNB reports 20-year-old Miguel Guzman pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment. In exchange, prosecutors dropped other felony charges in the case.

He was arrested two days after a sexual assault that occurred on Feb. 24, 2019, in an off-campus residence in Kearney. Court records that include details about the case were sealed.

Guzman faces up to a year in prison for each count when he's sentenced April 30.