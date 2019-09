A man made it to safety by escaping to the roof of a burning home near 24th and Crown Point Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were alerted to the fire shortly before 2 p.m.

A neighbor tells 6 News that he heard calls for help. He said a man in the home was calling for him to contact the Fire Department. The man inside the home then broke out a window on the second floor. He then climbed out onto the roof.

The Fire Department then arrived and put out the fire.