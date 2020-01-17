Man cited for interfering with firefighters

Lincoln Police cited a 28-year-old man for interfering with firefighters after burning and melting grapes, plastic, and other items in his apartment.

Authorities said on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were sent to a reported fire at an apartment near 3540 Huntington Avenue.

LFR said they could smell burning but nothing was on fire when they arrived, and when they contacted a man in one of the apartments, he said he was cooking salmon and the flames reached the ceiling.

However, the man wouldn’t let the firefighters in to investigate.

Lincoln Police were called, and the man began changing his story about what exactly caused the fire, authorities said.

Eventually, the man let the firefighters in to investigate, and grapes, plastic, drug paraphernalia, and paper towels were all found melted or burnt.

LFR said an inspector then arrived and told the man he could not put those items in the oven, and LPD issued him a citation for negligent burning and interfering with firefighters conducting official duties.