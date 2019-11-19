Man cited for cutting brake line of former landlord after eviction

Lincoln Police cited a man for cutting the brake line of his former landlord's vehicle after being evicted.

LPD said on Sunday around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 Block of F Street on a report of vandalism.

A 54-year-old landlord told officers that someone cut his brake line on his 2000 GMC pickup, causing $500 in damage.

The victim discovered the cut line before driving.

The landlord said he believed it was a disgruntled ex-tenant, and when that ex-tenant was contacted, he denied the allegation.

However, he allowed the officer to inspect his pocket knife, and brake fluid was found on the knife, police said.

The man then admitted to cutting the line in response to being evicted by the landlord.

He was cited and released for misdemeanor vandalism.

