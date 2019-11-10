Man charged with unwanted sexual contact with passenger aboard flight

A man whose actions forced an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Utah to land in Oklahoma is facing criminal sexual misconduct charges involving a female passenger.

Flight 807 departed late Tuesday headed for Salt Lake City, but was diverted to Tulsa. Once the plane was on the ground, passenger James Cholewinski-Boy was removed from the aircraft.

Cholewinski-Boy is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual conduct with a female passenger aboard the plane.

“The public should know these allegations pertain to criminal sexual misconduct by Mr. Cholewinski-Boy against a female passenger, not a threat to the plane or air travel,” officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma state.

Cholewinski-Boy was charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a female passenger and public intoxication.

American Airlines released a statement about the incident:

“American Airlines flight 807 from Charlotte to Salt Lake City diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday night due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met the flight, removed the passenger, and the flight continued to Salt Lake City.”

Officials say the situation is being investigated further by the FBI.

