Man charged with killing rabbit at Des Moines shelter

Deputies have arrested a Carroll man on charges that he used a stick to kill a rabbit at a Des Moines animal shelter.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Sunday night charged 64-year-old Bobby Carothers with animal torture after the death of the rabbit at the Animal Rescue League of Central Iowa Shelter.

According to a criminal complaint, Carothers admitted he killed the rabbit, named Petunia.

The Des Moines Register reports staff identified Carothers as being the last person in the shelter Sunday night. He was asked to leave and a short time later employees found the dead rabbit. Carothers was held at the Polk County jail.