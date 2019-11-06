Man charged with first degree murder in June to stand trial

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for 23-year-old Bol Kueth, who was booked for first-degree murder in August.

Kueth is accused of allegedly shooting and killing Jal Dak Kun in June.

On Jue 23, officers in the area of 33rd and Seward streets responded to multiple gunshots heard nearby. They found two victims with gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Omaha Police Department.

The victims were transported to the hospital where Dak,24, later died.

According to court documents, the judge ordered Kueth to stand trial. The case is now bound over to district court.