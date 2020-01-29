Man charged in Omaha stabbing death held without bail

A 24-year-old Omaha man has been ordered held without bail in the stabbing death last week of another man.

Bail for Ahmed Ismaeil was denied by a judge on Wednesday. Ismaeil is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the fatal stabbing Friday of 22-year-old LaZell Hampton.

Omaha Police reported that officers were called to an apartment off Highway 75 and Cuming Street just after 10:30 p.m. Friday and found Hampton suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to UNMC, where he later died.

