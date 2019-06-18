Man brings machete into McDonald's, tries to hide it in his pants

Lincoln Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he brought a machete into McDonald’s and tried to hide it in his pants.

LPD said on Monday around 10:41 a.m., a customer called and said a man had a machete inside the McDonald’s at 547 N 48th Street.

According to LPD, when an employee told the man he shouldn’t have it, he tried to put it in his pants.

When officers arrived, they contacted Kelly Savage, 22. Police also found he had a BB gun inside his coat, as well as the 18-inch machete.

Savage, a transient, told officers he bought the machete for work because he had been hired to be a lumberjack, police said.

Savage was arrested for disturbing the peace and carrying a concealed weapon.

