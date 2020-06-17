Man arrested in suspect road rage hit-and-run in south-central Nebraska

Authorities have arrested a Nebraska driver who is suspected of ramming a woman with his pickup truck and then fleeing after a suspected road rage altercation.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Wednesday that Dewaine Nichols, 50, of North Platte, has been booked into the Frontier County Jail on suspicion of assault and attempted motor vehicle homicide.

It isn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

The patrol responded Tuesday night to a crash scene, where a woman reported that she had been engaged in a road rage incident that had lasted for several miles. She said that both vehicles had stopped and she was struck after exiting her vehicle to confront the other driver.