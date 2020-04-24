Man arrested in connection to drug overdoses

Narcotics detectives with the Omaha Police Department arrested Delmus Wilkerson in connection to at least two overdose investigations in the Omaha metro area.

As a result of the arrest on Tuesday, April 21st, investigators managed to seize:

Concrete Heroin - 54.7 grams

Meth - 8.3 grams packaged for sale

Powder cocaine - 2.9 grams packaged for sale

Crack cocaine - 5.1 grams

THC extract - personal use amounts

4.2 grams of suspected fentanyl packaged for sale (no field test, waiting on lab results before charging on this)

$3,670.00 cash

Scale, drug records, distribution kits, etc.

The Omaha Police Department wants to remind the community that Omaha Crime Stoppers pays a $5,000 reward for an anonymous tip leading to the arrest of opioid dealers. You never have to give your name. If you know a heroin or fentanyl dealer, help your community by making an anonymous tip today at 444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com.

