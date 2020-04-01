Man arrested in connection to March 18 gas station robbery

Omaha Police said Wednesday they have a man in custody who is suspected in a gas station robbery last month.

At 4:15 a.m. March 18, OPD officers responded to a report of a robbery at Bucky's Express near 72nd and Maple streets. The clerk told officers that two men came into the store, one of them demanding cash and brandishing a knife, according to the police report.

"The man jumped over the counter, took some merchandise, and both suspects fled on foot," the report states.

The two suspects were described as white men, both wearing a black coat or jacket, according to the report. One was 5-foot-7 and wearing blue jeans.

Harley Halverson, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday without incident, according to an OPD release after detectives received information about his whereabouts.

He was booked into Douglas County Corrections and is facing charges of robbery and use of a knife to commit a felony.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or via omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.