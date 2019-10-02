Man arrested for terroristic threats in Lincoln after shouting at teens who stole pot

Lincoln Police found marijuana and an AR-15 inside a vehicle after a drug deal went bad on Tuesday.

LPD said around 10:45 p.m, officers were sent to the area of North 27th Street and Holdrege on a report that individuals in a vehicle were being chased by a vehicle.

Officers talked to the 16 and 17-year-old male victims, who said the vehicle had followed them and the driver rammed their car while yelling he was going to shoot them.

Eventually, officers discovered that one of the teens had stolen a bag of marijuana during a drug deal and fled the scene, leading them to be pursued by Tyquan Petty.

After locating Petty’s vehicle, a search was conducted, and marijuana, an AR-15, ammo, and magazines were found inside the car.

Officers arrested Petty for terroristic threats.

