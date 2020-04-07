Man arrested for multiple child enticement cases

We are learning new details about how police investigated several recent alleged cases of child enticements.

Courtesy: MGN

Adam Hawhee was arrested and booked for two counts of child enticement, he is 27.

According to court records, he approached two 7-year old girls back on March 30th and asked them if they wanted a ride, saying one was cute and asked if he could take their picture. A witness said he took their picture as they walked away.

Similar incidents were reported to police on April 1st.

Police then discovered similar crimes and similar situations were reported back in August 2013. That led them to Hawhee as their suspect.

