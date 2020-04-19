Man arrested for arson for south Dundee house fire

An Omaha man has been arrested for first-degree arson after authorities said he set fire to a home with an incendiary on Friday evening.

Weston Herrera, 36, was booked into Douglas County Corrections Friday night. He is being held without bond until his initial court appearance.

According to the Omaha Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit, firefighters responded to a single-story occupied duplex at about 5:33 p.m. near 50th and Leavenworth Streets.

Smoke was seen on approach and a person who lived at the home was able to get out uninjured.

Fire crews found the fire was in the basement and extinguished it without injuries within half an hour.

The cause of the fire was found to be incendiary and Herrera was arrested.

One adult was displaced because of the fire and the Red Cross assisted them.

First-degree arson is a class II felony in Nebraska carrying a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.