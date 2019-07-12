Man arrested for alleged Sexual Assault of a Child occurrence from the 90's

Omaha Police arrested John Pierce on Friday for First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The incident occurred in 1997/1998 but wasn’t reported to the police until 2005.

The OPD has been investigating this case since 2005 and was not able to locate Pierce at that time. On December 5, 2018, the Bellevue Police Department located Pierce and alerted the OPD.

Detectives interviewed Pierce, the victim, who is now an adult, and family members.

Pierce was currently in Indiana and was transported to Nebraska after a warrant was granted for his arrest for First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

