Man arrested for Old Market shooting in June

Omaha Police investigators have arrested Mandrell Swiney in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 15th in the Old Market.

The suspect was booked for 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, according to a release by the OPD.

The incident occurred back in June when officers responded to the sound of a single gunshot shortly before 2 a.m. near 12th and Harney Street. A 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and transported in serious condition, according to the release.

